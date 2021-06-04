Inverness County to Contact Property Owners who Recently Lost Assessment Appeals

The Inverness County municipality will reach out to property owners whose assessment appeal was rejected.

CAO Keith MacDonald said the municipality asked Property Valuation Services Corporation to “fully examine” an appeal of a duplicate tax account.

PVSC said that under the Municipal Government Act, they cannot change the assessment outside of the current municipal taxation year, as a result, the municipal tax roll cannot be amended and there cannot be a write-off of those property taxes.

Warden Laurie Cranton understands the legislative constraints on PVSC but he sympathizes with the property owner.

District 5 Councillor Lynn Chisholm agreed that the municipality cannot do much more for the owner, who she said is disappointed.

Without any avenues to find a resolution, Cranton suggested the municipality send a letter and reach out the property owners.