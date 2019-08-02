Inverness County to install New Water Meters

Inverness County’s director of finance says the municipality is going full steam ahead with installing new water meters, and customers can expect improved service and more accurate billing as a result.

Tanya Tibbo made a presentation to council yesterday (August 1) and she outlined the meat and potatoes of the $750,000 project. Neptune Technology Group was awarded the contract in November of 2019, and the new radio-frequency read meters will allow staff to read meters far more quickly. Identifying leaks will also be much easier.

Inverness and Port Hood are the first communities to have the instillations, but all homes in the county should have the meters by October.