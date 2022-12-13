Inverness County’s Jessie Helen and Nora MacNeil Planning Humanitarian Trip to Honduras

A pair of sisters are taking to the stage later this month to help fundraise for a humanitarian trip next year.

Sisters Nora and Jessie Helen MacNeil of Mabou Harbour are heading to Honduras on April 30

to spend a week to 10 days as part of a Global Medical Brigades mission. Global Brigades is an international organization helping communities find sustainable solutions to improve health, water, sanitation, and economic infrastructures in depleted communities all over the world.

Nora traveled to Guatemala as part of the Medical Brigades last year, and Jessie Helen said she wanted to join her sister this time around. Jessie Helen will graduate from Saint Francis Xavier University this coming May 2023, with a Bachelor of Science in Nursing. Nora is in her 3rd year of the Medical Science program at Dalhousie University.

To help earn funds for the trip, the sisters are part of a Christmas concert in St. Mary’s Church, Mabou, on December 20th, beginning at 7 p.m.

Featured that evening will be sisters Jessie Helen, Nora, Orianna, Katie Agnes, and Floragael, and the girls’ mother Tracey MacNeil, as well as good family friends the Gillis Family, featuring Stephen Gillis, and children Kenny, Donald and Lucy Gillis. Furthermore, Neil Campbell will join this large ensemble on bass. Donations will be gratefully accepted at the door on the night of the concert.