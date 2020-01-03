Inverness discuss allegations, majority feel matter is closed

Inverness County Council met in camera for almost two hours last Thursday discussing a number of allegations recently leveled against county staff.

As details of an in camera meeting can’t be discussed with the public, council members were unable to give specifics of what was said.

However, in a phone conversation on Friday, Warden Betty Ann MacQuarrie said she and the majority of council feels the matter is now closed.

On December 9, a four-page letter was sent to council signed by Councillor John MacLennan that raised concerns about four main areas: hiring practices, the awarding of municipal contracts, mismanagement, and the breaching of public trust. The warden said council feels the accusations in the letter are without merit.

She added that, after last Thursday’s meeting, she spoke with the Department of Municipal Affairs and “They said we did everything right.”