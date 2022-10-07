Inverness Municipal Councillors concerned with an increase in Patients at Inverness Hospital from Other Parts of Cape Breton and Mainland Nova Scotia

Municipal councillors are hearing that the main hospital in the municipality is being inundated

with patients from other parts of Cape Breton and mainland Nova Scotia.

During yesterday’s regular monthly meeting of Inverness Municipal Council in Port Hood, District 4 Councillor John MacLennan said he’s been talking to taxpayers and staff at Inverness Consolidated Memorial Hospital.

MacLennan told council they are receiving patients in the emergency department from “all parts of Cape Breton,” as well as from Truro. He said health care workers and residents are worried if the emergency department in Inverness closes.

District 5 Councillor Lynn Chisholm said these same concerns were brought to her attention on Wednesday.

Warden Bonny MacIsaac recommended that the issue can be discussed at a future meeting, while CAO Keith MacDonald suggested a representative from the Department of Health and Wellness attend a future council meeting to explain the situation.