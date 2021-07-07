IWK 250 at Riverside International Speedway Postponed

Management for Riverside International Speedway announced its decisions to postpone the IWK 250 Super Weekend from later this month to later in the summer in anticipation of eased gathering restrictions.

While the facility was approved to host multiple-cohort gatherings of 250 people effective with the start of Phase 4 of the Nova Scotia Reopening Plan, expected July 14, capacity would be limited to approximately 15 per cent. With the IWK 250 scheduled 10 days later, management feels it would be unfair to hold the event when so many fans can`t make it out.

Riverside does plan to host an event on July 24 with details to come later in the week.

Management is working with government officials to determine when COVID-19 restrictions will ease enough to properly present the IWK 250 presented by Steve Lewis and are hopeful for a late August or early September date. Management intends on hosting a full season in 2021 including the three-day IWK 250 Super Weekend.