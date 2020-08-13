IWK 250 At Riverside International Speedway rescheduled for July, 2021

The 2020 edition of the IWK 250 Presented by Steve Lewis Super Race Weekend, originally

scheduled for July 16 to 18, has been rescheduled for July 22 to 24, 2021.

Prior to rescheduling the IWK 250 until 2021, management has been in continual contact with government authorities and also explored options to hold a scaled-back event, but since none were feasible, management made the tough decision to reschedule for next year.

The events w scheduled for August 15 and 29 are on hold at this point with hopes they can be held in some fashion before the season ends, pending COVID-19 restrictions and start-up of the touring series scheduled to participate.

Fans should visit riversidespeedway.ca by August 31, 2020, to submit their request to either transfer their camping reservation or request a refund.

All 2020 Premium Seats and Season Passes will be transferred to 2021. Those fans will receive a confirmation to that effect in the coming weeks.

All gift certificates issued for 2020 events will be honoured in 2021