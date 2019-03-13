Job Fair Held in Antigonish Tuesday

Workers looking for new employment and training opportunities gathered at the Claymore Inn

and Suites in Antigonish yesterday. They were there for the 2019 Nova Scotia Works Job Fair. An employer engagement specialist with Nova Scotia Works, Lindsay Ross says the day also included an employer summit.

Ross says about 200 job seekers attended, with a good variety of employers. The training sector was also there, with representatives from the Nova Scotia Community College, Eastern College and Jane Norman College. Labour and Advanced Education department officials were also on hand for the event.