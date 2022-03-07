Judique area Residents Express Frustration with Community Mail Boxes this Winter

Some residents in the Judique area are frustrated with accessing their outdoor mail boxes this

winter. The community mail boxes were installed last fall after the Judique Post Office closed.

Residents Flo Campbell and Mildred Lynn MacDonald say the problems began to surface in January as the temperature dropped. At times, they say residents were unable to open their individual mail boxes. Campbell and MacDonald says there were also occasions when the Canada Post mail carrier could not to open the front panel on the modules to distribute mail to individual boxes. They say at the time Canada Post advised residents could pick up their mail at the Post Office in Port Hood, a 30 minute round trip by car.

Campbell says locks were changed in eight of the nine modules in hopes of solving the problem, but that didn’t help either.

Canada Post in a written statement says a service technician has visited the site to ensure there are no structural issues with the mailboxes and they also applied lubrication to the locks to provide increased protection against challenging weather conditions.

The corporation says it has also ordered additional equipment for employees such as de-icing agents to ensure they will be able to access the boxes independently following severe weather conditions that may impede delivery to the boxes.