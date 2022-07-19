BOY – Kourtney Messervey and Just Boutilier, Louisdale
Bentley MacGillivray of Antigonish is celebrating today, have a super day and enjoy the Tim's treats. Drop into the radio station to claim your prize Mon - Fri 9 - 5.
July 19: Subway trivia: According to a survey, 6% of us have cried while doing THIS. What is it? Breakfast sandwiches for 2 could be yours, redeem in Antigonish, New Glasgow or Pictou. https://www.facebook.com/989XFM
The federal government is funding eleven projects in Pictou and Antigonish Counties at a cost of more than $700,000. https://bit.ly/3uTnV9t
Antigonish Mayor Laurie Boucher said Antigonish Town and County councils expect to hear back from their consultants on a consolidation related report either by the end of this month or early next month. Boucher said the councils will make sure the report gets out to everyone who wants to read it, noting the report will […]
Recent successes in Antigonish like the Canada Day celebrations, the Highland Games, and the Provincial Special Olympics led to a busy early part of the summer for Antigonish. Antigonish Mayor Laurie Boucher said the town saw a busy Main Street and downtown core, adding hotels and restaurants reported being busy as well. The mayor also […]
A number of local players were taken in the Maritime Junior Hockey League’s entry draft over the weekend. Two of the players chosen were announced earlier in the league’s territorial draft. The Pictou County Weeks Crushers took Center Cade Moser of Linacy in the third round and defenceman Dominic MacKenzie of Stellarton in the fifth round. […]