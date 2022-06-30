BOY – Meaghan Landry and Jarrett Martell, Louisdale
Antigonish mobile event location change!
Todays event at St. Ninian has moved to
St. FX SUB - Mackay Room
@989XFM @1015TheHawk
June 30 Subway Trivia: One-third of us enjoy eating THIS, but don’t like to admit it. What is it? Breakfast sandwiches for 2 await, redeem in Antigonish, New Glasgow, Pictou, Auld's Cove, Port Hawkesbury, St Peters. https://www.facebook.com/989XFM
Happy Birthday Audrey Goodland of Livingstone Cove, have a super day and enjoy the Tim's treats. We have a voucher with your name on it, you can pick it up Mon - Fri 9 - 5 and claim your treats at the James Street location of Tim Horton's.
Pro skateboard demonstration happening Canada Day in Antigon...6:42 am | Read Full Article
The chance of rain on the weekend resulted in a change of schedule for a local skateboard demonstration. Antigonish’s Next Level Pro Skateboard Shop is hosting a pair of pro skateboarders on Canada Day, instead of July 2 as originally planned. Jason Mason, president of the Antigonish Skatepark Association and operator of Next Level, […]
It’s a full slate of activities for Canada Day in Antigonish6:08 am | Read Full Article
Canada Day celebrations are back in full in Antigonish. Marlene Melanson, recreation director for the County of Antigonish, said the county and the town are coordinating more activities together this year, noting they usually share information and promote items together for Canada Day. Over the last two years the county held some online promotions […]
Sports Roundup – June 265:43 am | Read Full Article
The B-C Lions, led by Canadian quarterback Nathan Rourke’s record night, won their second lopsided game in as many starts Saturday with a 44-3 decision against the visiting Toronto Argonauts. It was the Argos’ first loss of the C-F-L regular season. In the earlier game, the Calgary Stampeders improved to 3 and 0 with a […]