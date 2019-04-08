Junior B Bulldogs Present End of Season Awards

The Antigonish Farmers Mutual Junior “B” Bulldogs handed out its end of season awards recently.

Keiran Devine picked up two honours, Most Valuable Player and top Defenceman. The 3-D award; Desire, Dedication and Determination, went to Devin MacLaughlin. The Rookie of the Year Award is shared by Jack Forsythe and Cory MacLellan. Most Improved Player is Luke Drohan, while the True Team Player Award winner is Andrew Boyle. Fearghus MacDonald was the team’s Top Scorer, Jacob Nobbe was presented with the Coach’s Award, the President’s Award winner is Tyler Dyke and Jarod Green is the Playoff MVP.