Kaion Julien-Grant and Joanna Alphonso named St. FX Athletes of the Year

St. FX Athletics honoured its best. The school held its annual Varsity Athletics gala last night. The St. FX Female Student athlete of the Year is St. FX X-Women Rugby Prop Joanna Alphonso, a

three time AUS most valuable player and four-time U Sports All-Canadian, who led her team to its sixth national championship. Alphonso says she couldn’t have asked for anything more when she looks back at her five year varsity career at St. FX.

Alphonso’s coach, Mike Cavanaugh was named coach of the year.

The male student-athlete of the year is St. FX football receiver and returner Kaion Julien-Grant, the AUS Player of the year and three time first team All-Canadian, who led the conference this season in receptions with 49 with an average of 6.1 receptions a game. In four seasons, Julien-Grant is sixth in the AUS record books in career all-purpose yards with 4,563—more than any player in StFX school history. Julien-Grant says he’s pleased with his career at St. FX.

The StFX Female Community X-Cellence award was presented to Kelsey Ellis from the X-Women soccer team, while Riley Jennings from X-Men track & field was the winner of the StFX Male Community X-Cellence award.

X-Ceptional award winners this year are St. FX President Kent MacDonald and 11-year-old Oliver Smith, the inspiration for Ollie Bots which raises funds for the Ewing Cancer Foundation of Canada and for children battling other illnesses in our community.

St. FX Teams won three AUS titles in Women’s Rugby, Football and Men’s Cross Country. The X-Women Rugby Team also won its sixth national title.

2019 StFX Athletic Awards Gala – Individual Award Winners

WOMEN’S BASKETBALL

Rookie of the Year – Lucia MacKay (New Glasgow, NS)

Coach’s Award – Jamie McCarron (New Glasgow, NS)

Most Valuable Player – Kim Kingsbury (Nepean, ON)

WOMEN’S CROSS COUNTRY

Rookie of the Year – Breanna Sandluck (Thorburn, NS)

Coach’s Award – Zoe Johnston (Pembroke, ON)

Runner of the Year – Hana Marmura (Antigonish, NS)

WOMEN’S HOCKEY

Rookie of the Year – Tyra Meropoulis (Edson, AB)

Coach’s Award – Lydia Schurman (Summerside, PE)

Most Valuable Player – Lindsey Donovan (Mirimichi, NB)



WOMEN’S RUGBY

Rachel Duffley Memorial Rookie of the Year – Maddie Harroun (Halifax, NS)

Michelle Birks Memorial Coaches Award – Lucy Killacky (Wolfville, NS)

Most Valuable Player – Joanna Alphonso (Ajax, ON)



WOMEN’S SOCCER

Rookie of the Year – Amanda Smith (Ottawa, ON)

Coaches Award – Rachle Hawkins (Calgary, AB)

Most Valuable Player – Kelsey Ellis (Ottawa, ON)



WOMEN’S TRACK & FIELD

Rookie of the Year – Olivia Crewe (Ottawa, ON)

Coach’s Award – Lani Deakin (Dubai, UAE)

Track Athlete of the Year – Allie Flower (Lunenberg, NS) & Jane Hergett (Port Williams, NS)

MEN’S BASKETBALL

Rookie of the Year – Atik Gilao (Brampton, ON)

Most Improved Player – Justin Andrew (Hamilton, ON)

Most Valuable Player – Daniel Passley (Mississauga, ON)

MEN’S CROSS COUNTRY

Rookie of the Year – Aidan Doherty (Vancouver, BC)

Coach’s Award – Patrick Marlow (Antigonish, NS)

Runner of the Year – Angus Rawling (Calgary, AB)

MEN’S FOOTBALL

Joe Stewart Memorial Rookie of the Year – Gregor MacKellar (Tmberlea, NS)

Offensive Player of the Year –Jordan Socholotiuk (Waterford, ON)

Defensive Player of the Year – Tyler Cordeiro (Oakville, ON)

Special Teams Player of the Year – Keiran Burnham (Cambridge, ON)

Lineman of the Year – Jacob Czaja (Sudbury, ON)

Most Valuable Player – Kaion Julien-Grant (Toronto, ON)

MEN’S HOCKEY

Rookie of the Year – Adam Holwell (St. John’s, NF)

Melanson Top Scorer Award – Holden Cook (Whitby, ON)

Wayne Mattie Memorial Unsung Hero Award – Adam Stevens (Bedford, NS)

Most Valuable Player – Mark Tremaine (Dartmouth, NS)

MEN’S SOCCER

Rookie of the Year – Ayoub Al-Arabi (Halifax, NS)

Coaches Award – Ben Herringer (Calgary, AB)

Most Valuable Player – Josh Read (Bath, England)

MEN’S TRACK & FIELD

Rookie of the Year – Aidan McMann (Ottawa, ON)

Coach’s Award – Angus Rawling (Calgary, AB) & Riley Jennings (Debert, NS)

Track Athlete of the Year – Tim Brennan (Beechville, NB)