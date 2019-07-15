Kristina Richard named Special Olympics Nova Scotia Female Athlete of the Year

Several local athletes have been named winners of major awards by Special Olympics Nova

Scotia.

At the Special Olympics Provincial Summer Games in Wolfville over the weekend, Kristina Richard of Antigonish was selected as Female Athlete of the Year. Richard was a member of Team Nova Scotia in last summer’s Special Olympics National Games in Antigonish. Richard also competed in track and field at the Special Olympics World Games in Abu Dhabi in March, where she won gold for Canada in the 4 by 400 metre relay and bronze in the 200 metres.

Nicole Roberts of Antigonish won the Frank Hayden Award. The award, named in honour of one of the pioneers of the Special Olympics movement, recognizes long-time dedication to sport. Pictou County’s Lesley Sobey was named Special Olympics Nova Scotia Volunteer of the Year. Formal presenations of the awards will be made at a Special Olympics Gala in Halifax in January.