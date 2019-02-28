Kristina Richard To Receive a Send-Off from the Community Before Competing in the Special Olympics World Games

Kristina Richard is heading for Abu Dhabi but not before a big send-off.

Richard is set to take part in the Special Olympics World Games in Abu Dhabi. The games start

on March 14 and runs until March 21. Shes is competing in the 100m, 200m, 400m, and the 4×400 relay. Richard won a gold and two silver medals at the Special Olympics National Games in Antigonish this summer.

Richard said her training for the event has gone well, noting her friend Emma from StFX has been helping her getting ready along with her coaches. She also said there is an app people can download to keep tabs on the results from the games.

The East Coast Credit Union Social Enterprise Centre is hosting a send-off party Friday at 1 p.m. People are welcome to come wish Richard luck and cheer her on before she flys out on March 6.