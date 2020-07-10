Lands and Forestry Regional Biologist says There May Be Several Reasons Why We’re seeing More Bears Locally

reasons bears are being seen more often lately in the local area. Recently there have been several reports of Bears near residential areas of Antigonish County. A regional biologist with the province’s Lands and Forestry department there are likely severalreasons bears are being seen more often lately in the local area. Recently there have been several reports of Bears near residential areas of Antigonish County.

Harrison Moore says usually when you see bears near homes is because they have a food source, such as a green bin, animal food and bird feeders. Moore says there’s several measures you can take to reduce the chances of a bear visiting your property.

Moore says in some cases, the bruins we see near our homes might be younger bears trying to forge their own territory after leaving their mothers.

Moore says as we’re spending more time at home because of COVID-19, we may be also seeing more wildlife around our properties, including bears.