Larry Lariviere to Seek Inverness County’s District 3 Seat

An Inverness County resident who has served on several committees in the municipality will be a candidate in this fall’s municipal election. Larry Lariviere has announced he will seek the seat in District 3 on Inverness County Council; the Inverness, Dunvegan, and Glenville areas.

Lariviere, who moved with his family to Inverness eight years ago, has served on the Inverness County Audit committee and currently is on the District 3 Inverness Planning and Advisory Committee.

Lariviere says a priority for him if he’s elected is ensuring the municipality is getting the best bang for its buck. That includes researching past and present agreements to ensure they are in the county’s best interest, and revised and amended to meet the municipality’s present situation and needs. He’s also advocating for pushing for greater support from the other two levels of government for funding programs it’s entitled to receive, and reworking outdated regulations and by-laws.

He’s also interested in a host of other issues including affordable housing, daycare, infrastructure upgrades, water quality , beach access, cell and internet service, industrial sites, garbage collection and animal control.