Levels of government partner for water projects funding

Federal, provincial, and municipal governments are partnering in helping fund local water projects.

Central Nova MP Sean Fraser, Antigonish MLA Randy Delorey, and Antigonish County Warden Owen McCarron were in Antigonish earlier today to announce funding for three water projects in Antigonish, Richmond, and Colchester. The federal government is investing $1.2 million in the three projects, while the province is contributing over $1 million.

Antigonish County is providing $292,000 for the its project, the extension of the waterlines by 2.5 kilometres in North Grant, and from Church Street to Beech Hill. Richmond is investing just over $66,000 to install a new chemical injection system, modernize instrumentation, repair filters and upgrade equipment for the Arichat Water Treatment Plant. The Colchester work includes improvements in wastewater collection.

At the same time, said Fraser, they can create jobs with local construction companies. He said the announcement is about clean water, good jobs, and stronger communities.