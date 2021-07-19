Liberals promises Renewal of a Program to Encourage Businesses to Invest in Equipment, Innovation and Clean Technology

Provincial Liberals are promising if they’re re-elected it will invest $45 million over five years to

renew a program that encourages Nova Scotia businesses to invest in the latest equipment, and innovation and clean technology to assist in increasing their global competitiveness.

Liberal Leader Iain Rankin announced the Sustainable Innovation Rebate Program. It builds on the Innovation Rebate Program that was introduced in 2017.

This new program would provide a 25 per cent rebate for the creation of innovative solutions, and help modernize production by supporting the purchase of new innovative green technology.