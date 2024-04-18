Lighting along New Glasgow’s Pioneer Trail Underway

The Town of New Glasgow announced it is installing lighting along the Pioneer Trail to enhance safety and accessibility for all trail users.

Beginning this morning, the Pioneer Trail will be temporarily closed to the public while the lighting is installed. This closure is expected to last approximately four weeks, with the trail reopening on May 15 though the timeline is subject to change. Once the lighting is installed along the Pioneer Trail, work will continue along the Johnny Miles Memorial Trail.

The addition of lighting along the Pioneer Trail improves security and visibility for those using the trail for active transportation and recreation. The Town of New Glasgow manages a six-kilometre trail system that includes the Samson Trail, Pioneer Trail and Johnny Miles Memorial Trail. The trails are used for recreation and active transportation, with many residents and visitors walking, running, rolling, and cycling along the trail system daily.