Local Acadian Communities Expected to Benefit from Federal Commitments to Official Languages

There are some local implications of a new bill passed in the House of Commons recently that

modernizes the Official Languages Act.

Bill C-13 also recognizes that French is the only official language in Canada that is under threat and needs protection in federal work places.

Cape Breton-Canso MP Mike Kelloway says there’s a commitment from the federal government to spend $4.1 billion dollars over the next five years for official languages. Part of the plan includes a commitment to promoting life-long learning opportunities, and strong measures to promote community vitality through projects and initiatives. There’s also a new francophone immigration policy to recruit more French speaking immigrants as well as investments to improve the recruitment and retention of French-language and French second-language teachers across Canada.

Kelloway says these measures would have an impact on local Acadian communities such as Pomquet, Cheticamp and Isle Madame in Richmond County.

Kelloway says he’ll be watching to see how that funding will play a fundamental role in supporting Acadian communities in Antigonish, Guysborough, Inverness and Richmond Counties as well as the Cape Breton Regional Municipality.