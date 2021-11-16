Local Communities Recognized with Recreation Nova Scotia Awards

Several local communities are recipients of Recreation Nova Scotia awards.

The Municipality of the District of St. Mary’s and the St. Mary’s Curling Club have picked up the Innovation Award. It recognizes an organization , community or individual that has pioneered improved access and opportunities through innovative recreation programs, services, events and policies. The municipality and curling club received the award for working together on offering curling programming.

The RNS Bluenose Achievement Award winner is the Cape to Cape Trail Committee in Pictou County. It’s in recognition of the committee’s work on enhancing the local trail system.

The RNS Mayflower Community Cooperation Award winner is the Mulgrave Memorial Centre. It

recognizes the work in transforming a former school in the community. Many of the vacant classrooms have been converted into rental space for dry storage, small offices have been refinished and another classroom has been reserved for monthly training sessions. It is also home to Mulgrave Town Hall.