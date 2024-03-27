Local Company Acquires City Mazda of Halifax

A local company has purchased a car dealership in Halifax.

City Mazda has announced the operation will be taken over by David and Michael MacGillivray of Century AutoGroup of Antigonish.

The Scarff family has led City Mazda for more than three decades. The owner of the dealership, Steve Scarff says it was important to company leaders that City Mazda stay family-owned and operated, so they were pleased the MacGillivray’s take over the reins of the operation.

Scarff says his family is confident that the spirit of City Mazda will live on, guided by the same values and principles.