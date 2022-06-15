Local constrction companies bid on provincial road work

A pair of construction companies offered low bids on construction projects in Inverness and Cumberland County.

Nova Construction offered the low bid of just over $2 million for three drainage, guardrail, and gravelling projects in Cumberland County. Two other companies bid on the project.

Alva Construction offered the low bid of just over $1.1 million for two drainage and gravelling projects in Inverness County; one for a 5.8 kilometre stretch of Smithville Road and a 2.4 kilometre stretch of Mountain Road, from Mabou harbour road northerly. Two other companies bid o the project.