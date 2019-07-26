Local First Nations community receives language funding

The federal government is offering funding for Mi’kmaq language training in a local First Nations community.

Yesterday, Central Nova Sean Fraser visited the Pictou Landing First Nation to announced over $70,000 in funding as part of the Aboriginal Languages Initiative. Fraser said the money will be used to help provide community members who speak the Mi’kmaq language the tools to be able to pass the language on to the next generation.

The funding will be available to six instructors primarily in Pictou Landing with potential openings in neighbouring First Nations communities.

A release from the government stated project will contribute to the preservation and revitalization of Indigenous languages and cultures by increasing access to language instruction.