Local Fisherman Association head says Catches and Prices are Dropping in the Spring Lobster Fishery

Duane Boudreau, president of the Gulf Nova Scotia Bonafide Fishermen’s Association, said the season started out will with solid catches for the first two weeks of the season. However, he said the catches dropped off the last week and a half in most areas. He said poor weather could be a part of the reason, noting they received a four day extension because of a late start due to wind.

Typically, the last week of May tends to be one of the best weeks of the season. This year though, Boudreau said if it wasn’t the worst week of the season, they are in for a rough end to the year. The prices started at $7.50 for markets and $7 for canners, with prices dropping to $6.50 and $5.50 respectively. He said there is likely another price drop coming.

Boudreau is hopeful the catches will increase and they continue to have good weather.