Local MLA’s to head Finance, Health, Community Services, Agriculture, and Communities, Culture and Heritage in new PC Cabinet

Local MLA’s will take on significant roles in the new PC Government. At a ceremony in Halifax, Premier Tim Houston and members of this cabinet took the oath of office, presided by Lieutenant Government Arthur J. LeBlanc. Houston, the MLA for Pictou East, in addition to his role as Premier, will also serve as Minister of Trade, Minister Responsible for Intergovernmental Affairs and the Office of Regulatory Affairs and Service Effectiveness.

Houston pledged his government will do everything it can to make the lives of Nova Scotians better, greater access to health care and make life more affordable.

Inverness MLA Allan MacMaster is deputy premier, Finance Minister, Minister of Gaelic Affairs and the Minister responsible for Labour Relations.

Antigonish MLA Michelle Thompson is the Minister of Health and Wellness and oversee of the new Office of Health Care Professionals Recruitment.

Pictou West MLA Karla MacFarlane is the Minister of Community Services, Minister Responsible for the Status of Women and the Office of L’nu Affairs.

Pictou Centre MLA Pat Dunn returns to cabinet as Minister of Communities, Culture, Tourism and Heritage, which assumes responsibility for Tourism Nova Scotia. He’ll also be Minister Responsible for African Nova Scotian Affairs, the Office of Equity and Anti-Racism Initiatives and the Voluntary Sector.

Guysborough-Tracadie MLA Greg Morrow becomes the Minister of Agriculture.

Here’s the complete list of the new PC cabinet led by Premier Tim Houston:

Premier Tim Houston–President of the Executive Council, the Minister of Trade and the Minister responsible for Intergovernmental Affairs and the Office of Regulatory Affairs and Service Effectiveness.

Allan MacMaster–deputy premier, Minister of Finance and Treasury Board, the Minister of Gaelic Affairs and the Minister responsible for Labour Relations.

Michelle Thompson–Minister of Health and Wellness; will also oversee a newly created Office of Health Care Professionals Recruitment.

Brian Comer– assumes responsibility for the Office of Mental Health and Addictions., Minister responsible for Youth and Communications Nova Scotia.

Barbara Adams- Minister of Department of Seniors and Long-term Care.

Karla MacFarlane-Minister of Community Services and Minister responsible for the Status of Women and the Office of L’nu Affairs.

Jill Balser– Minister of Labour Skills and Immigration and have responsibility for Apprenticeship.

Brian Wong- Minister of Department of Advanced Education.

Becky Druhan–Minister of Education and Early Childhood Development.

Pat Dunn–Minister of Communities, Culture, Tourism and Heritage, which assumes responsibility of Tourism Nova Scotia. He’ll also have responsibility for African Nova Scotian Affairs, the Office of Equity and Anti-Racism Initiatives and the Voluntary Sector.

Susan Corkum-Greek–Minister of Economic Development.

Greg Morrow—Minister of Agriculture

.Steve Craig–Minister of Fisheries and Aquaculture.

Brad Johns–Minister of Justice and Attorney General, Mresponsible for Elections Nova Scotia, the Human Rights Commission and the Accessibility Act.

John Lohr–Minister for the Department of Municipal Affairs and Housing; Minister responsible for the Emergency Management Office and Military Relations.

Kim Masland—Minister of Public Works, formerly Transportation and Active Transit.

Tory Rushton–Minister of the Department of Natural Resources and Renewables, combining the former Departments of Lands and Forestry and Energy and Mines.

Tim Halman—Minister of Environment and Climate Change, Chair of Treasury Board.

Colton LeBlanc—Minister Responsible for Public Service Commission, Service Nova Scotia and Internal Services, and Acadian Affairs and Francophonie.