Local Municipalities receive funding for Beautification and Streetscapes

Several local municipalities have received grants under the province’s Beautification and Streetscaping program. The Town of Port Hawkesbury is getting $20,000 for signage and wayfinding as part of its Destination Reeves Street Project. The Municipality of the County of Inverness has two projects approved; $14,750 for Streetscape and Beautification in Port Hood and $20,500 for Streetscape Beautification Planning in Whycocomagh.

The Town of Pictou’s Wayfinding Signage Project will receive $20,500, while the Downtown Revitalization Project in New Glasgow is getting $20,000.

In Victoria County, $15,000 will be provided to the Village of Baddeck’s Community Wharf Upgrade.

In all, 27 communities received about $500,000 funding for various Beautification projects.