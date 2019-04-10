Local Residents to Participate in a Quality of Life Survey

They want to know what residents think.

Engage Nova Scotia is participating in the Nova Scotia Quality of Life Initiative as a means of measuring and improving the daily lives of residents. Danny Graham, chief engagement officer with Engage Nova Scotia, said the current phase of the initiative involves a quality of life survey.

Graham said 35 per cent of households will receive a notice in the mail, probably at the end of the month or early May, inviting them to fill out the survey. People are encouraged to participate either online or by requesting a paper version, with Graham noting it gives residents a chance to have their voices heard.

Graham called it a multi-year project.

Engage Nova Scotia is working with a number of organizations including the Canadian Index of Well Being and the Nova Scotia Community College, who will help collate the information gathered and provide individualized reports for regions like Antigonish-Guysborough, Pictou, and Colchester.