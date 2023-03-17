Local Rinks Getting Upgrades With Assistance from the Province

A number of rinks across the province are receiving upgrades through provincial funding.

The Province has announced an investment of $18.3 million in 14 Nova Scotia rinks, including five in the local area.

The Trenton Rink is getting $300,000 for new seating and upgrades, the Charles V Keating Centre is getting $300,000 for the ice plant, The Pictou County Wellness Centre is getting $200,000 for ice surface and dressing room upgrades, the Antigonish Arena is getting $160,000 for heating and accessibility upgrades, and New Glasgow’s Bluenose Curling Club is getting $118,000 for upgrades and a sprinkler system.