Local Students Excel at National Science Fair

The Strait Regional Centre for Education offered congratulations to students Isla Corkum, Elise Munro, Nila Munro and James Sawlor, and Chair of the Strait Regional Science Fair Committee and Teacher at Cape Breton Highlands Education Centre/Academy, Andrew Clarey, who represented the SRCE at the virtual Canada Wide Science Fair hosted by the University of New Brunswick.

In May, they participated in a variety of online events including science explorations, presentations, social events and project judging.

Isla Corkum, from St. Andrew Junior School, and Elise Munro, from Bayview Education Centre, both earned a Bronze Medal and a scholarship from Western University for their projects. Nila Munro attends Dalbrae Academy, and Sawlor attends St. Mary’s Education Centre/Academy.

Elise also competed in a competition to design a virtual trading pin for the event. Her design was selected as the official CWSF Pin from submissions from across the country.