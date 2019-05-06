Local Students Receive Academic Prizes at St. FX Convocation

Several local students received academic awards at St. FX University’s Spring Convocation

yesterday. Katie MacEachern of West Bay won the Governor General Medal for the highest average in the final three years of study. MacEachern also won a University Gold Medal in the Bachelor of Science program and the Dr. H. Stanley and Doreen Alley Heaps Prize for Computer Science. Other locals to pick up University Gold Medals are Emily MacKay of Inverness in Nursing, Erin Samson of Louisdale in Human Kinetics and Kirsten Gallant of Antigonish in Arts. Samson also won the Dr. G.N Murphy Prize for Proficiency in Pre-Medical Studies. Gallant also won the the Dr. D. J. MacDonald and the Dr. A. B. MacDonald Memorial Prize for Economics along with Connor Walsh of Plymouth.

Other local prize winners included Alyssa Bouman of Cleveland for the Ambassaor of Switzerland Book Prize for German, and Kerstin Landry of St. Peter’s for the Mining Society of Nova Scotia Centennial Scholarship Medal. Sean Freeborn of Baddeck captured the Dr. Randall F. Cormier Award for Best Thesis and the Professor Donald J. MacNeil Memorial Award in Earth Sciences. Patrick O’Brien of Scotsburn captured the Wallbank-Weinsgarthofer Prize for Experimental Physics and the German Consolate General Montreal Book Prize. Liam Farrell of Trenton won the Dr. M. S. Gautam Memorial Prize for Physics. Abbey Chisholm of West River was named winner of the Sir James Dunn Foundation IDI Scholarship.

Benjamin Lane-Smith of Antigonish won the Angus Dan Gillis Award and Brian MacLeod won the Angus L. MacDonald Memorial Scholarship, both in Celtic Studies. Theresa Morrow of Antigonish took the Ambassador of Switzerland Book Prize for French, while Gregory Nugent of Antigonish was named winner of the Art History Prize. Kenzie MacNeil of Antigonish won the St. FX Association of University Teachers Book Prize, the C & A MacPhee Memorial Prize for Catholic Studies and the Reverend Frank J. Mifflen Prize for Sociology.