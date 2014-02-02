Local Theatre Companies Nominated for Provincial Awards

Several theatre companies with ties to the local area are up for Robert Merritt Awards, which recognizes excellence in professional theatre in Nova Scotia.

Festival Antigonish Summer Theatre has received 10 nominations. That includes two in Outstanding Performance in a Leading Role; Emma Vickers for “The Adventures of the Little Girl and the Wind” and Jackson Seib in “Murder for Two”

Wally MacKinnon is up for Outstanding Performance in a Supporting Role for “The New Canadian Curling Club”.

Both “Murder for Two” and “The New Canadian Curling Club” are in the running for Outstanding Production. “The New Canadian Curling Club” has also been nominated for Outstanding Ensemble, while “Murder for Two” is up for Best Musical Direction

“The Adventures of the Little Girl and the Wind” has also been nominated for Outstanding Costume Design, Outstanding Lighting Design, and Outstanding Scenic Design.

Theatre Baddeck has been nominated for Outstanding Independent Production and Outstanding Scenic Design for “Half-Cracked: The Legend of Sissy Mary”.

Villains Theatre also has two nominations, Dan Bray for Outstanding Peformance in a Supporting Role for “Rain on the Parade” and Outstanding Independent Production for “A Beginner’s Guide to the Night Sky”.

Theatre Nova Scotia will announce award winners at a gala in Halifax on April 15th.