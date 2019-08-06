Local Trail Organizations Among 29 Groups to Receive Provincial Funding for Upgrades

Several local trails will benefit from an announcement by the province today. Lands and

Forestry Minister Ian Rankin on behalf of Communities, Culture and Heritage Minister Leo Glavine, says 29 trail development projects across the province will receive more than $972,000.

Locally, the largest grant for upgrades is $75,000 to Inverness County’s Celtic Shores Coastal Trail Assocation. The Pictou County Trails Association will receive $30,000, and East Richmond ATV Riders is getting $26,000. Antigonish County’s Positive Action for Keppoch Society and the Potlotek First Nation will both benefit with $25,000 from the province for upgrades.

Other local grant recipients for trail development include Meat Cove Development at $13,000 and Antigonish Hiking and Biking Trails Association with $4,000.