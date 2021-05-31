Local Writer releases New Travel Book on the Antigonish Area

Local writer and photographer Denise Davies has turned her attention to her own back yard for her new book. Her latest publication is called “Out and About Antigonish”. Davies offers recommendations to explore nature, hiking, beaches, history, and arts and culture less than two hours from Antigonish. The book with a variety of stunning photos, includes destinations in Antigonish Town and County, as well as Guysborough, Inverness and Pictou Counties.

Davies says she got the idea to write about the local area over the past year.

Davies says she was also inspired to do the book while working on a project with the St. Martha’s Regional Hospital on recruitment, and she thought a publication like this would be helpful for someone considering a move to the area or who recently arrived. Books can be purchased online ( at https://www.outandaboutns.com/out-and-about-antigonish-book/) several local stores including the Antigonish Five to a Dollar.