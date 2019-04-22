Lots of Rain expected in the Next Couple of Days on Mainland Nova Scotia

Mainland Nova Scotia could be in for a lot of rain for the next couple of days. Environment Canada has issued a Special Weather Statement for the mainland, saying a slow-moving weather system approaching from the southwest will bring periods of rain to Nova Scotia, which is expected to persist today, tonight, and Tuesday.

A rainfall warning has been issued for the province’s south shore where between 50 and 80 millimetres of rain is possible by late tomorrow. The remainder of the mainland its expected to receive 30 to 60 millimetres over the next 36 to 48 hours. Rainfall warnings may be extended to additional parts of the province.