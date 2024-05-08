Make Your Move Day in Antigonish to be held Friday

The second annual Make Your Move Day in Antigonish is set for Friday.

Meaghan MacNeil, Active Living Coordinator for the Municipality of the County of Antigonish, called the celebration a partnership between the Doctors Nova Scotia Healthy Tomorrow Foundation, St. Francis Xavier University and the “Make Your Move Antigonish” initiative.

She said STFX is hosting a community walk starting at noon beginning at the J. Bruce Brown Hall parking lot. Members of St. Francis Xavier University’s leadership committee and the Municipality of the County of Antigonish will join in on the walk and deliver remarks.

Make Your Move Day is a provincial initiative aimed at encouraging all Nova Scotians to integrate more movement into their daily lives. MacNeil said they are trying to encourage simple movements and the day is about bringing momentum to the Make Your Move initiative.

MacNeil explained they will offer an active challenge every week, and those who take part will be eligible for prizes. The challenge this week is walk to work or school, next week is explore a local trail, the following week involves biking to work or school, and the final week is asking folks to use the active transportation corridor. They will also host active living related workshops and Walking Wednesdays. A community picnic is set for Saturday, May 25 from 1-4.

For more information, please visit the Make Your Move Antigonish Facebook page or phone county recreation at 902-863-1141.