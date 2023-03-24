GIRL – Siobhan and Ryan Taylor, Malignant Cove
Finance Minister and Inverness MLA Allan MacMaster says Budg...4:48 pm | Read Full Article
Finance Minister Allan MacMaster says there are a number of measures in his budget that should be of interest to residents of Northeastern Nova Scotia. The Inverness MLA says the centrepiece of the budget is health care, but there are other commitments that will have an impact locally. MacMaster says there’s also a lot more money for […]
Antigonish MLA Michelle Thompson Pays Tribute to XFM’s...1:35 pm | Read Full Article
Antigonish MLA Michelle Thompson recognized XFM’s 80th anniversary in the Nova Scotia Legislature this morning. She told the house the station went on the air with the call letters CJFX as an A-M radio station on March 25th, 1943. She says the station devoted much of its programming to adult education produced primarly by volunteers […]
Gillis Pleased with Performance by X-Men and X-Women Runners...10:19 am | Read Full Article
The head coach of the St. FX track and field team says he’s pleased with the results by X-Men and X-Women runners at the recent USports national championship in Saskatoon. Eric Gillis says six competitors went to nationals, three runners qualified by winning an individual AUS championship. The women’s 4 by 800 metre relay team also […]