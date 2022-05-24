BOY – Laura MacDougall and Wesley Procunier, Salt Springs
New St. FX X-Women Basketball Head Coach Matt Spencer is busy building the program for next season and beyond. http://bit.ly/3Gcu7hz
New Glasgow Regional Police have laid trafficking charges following a routine traffic stop. http://bit.ly/3yVCSeg
New Glasgow Regional Police lay Drug-Related Charges9:49 am | Read Full Article
What began as a routine traffic stop by New Glasgow Regional Police has led to drug-related charges. Police say early Friday evening, an officer pulled over a car on George Street for a motor vehicle violation. Police say during the stop, drugs were found in the car and seized. The driver was arrested without incident. […]
Companies Submit Bids on Local Construction Projects9:47 am | Read Full Article
Nova Construction was the low bidder, with an estimate of $146,750, on a rim shoreline protection project in Antigonish and Guysborough counties. Three other companies bid on the project. Nova Construction also submitted the lowest quote of $605,699.50 in a Request for Proposals for rim gravel patching for two sections in Antigonish and Guysborough Counties. Two other […]
New X-Women Basketball Head Coach Matt Spencer busy preparin...12:35 pm | Read Full Article
Local bench boss Matt Spencer is already busy in his new role as head coach of the StFX Women’s Basketball team. The first step he said, is turning the program into a contender in the AUS, noting the program hasn’t had a lot of on-court success the last number of years. It starts, he said, […]