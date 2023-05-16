Mayfest 2023 Declared a success

Saturday’s edition of the St. Martha Hospital Auxiliary’s Mayfest as a successful event once

again.

Returning for its 29th year, after a 3 year hiatus due to the pandemic, Mayfest coordinator Gill Hillyard stated it was heartwarming to see the swell of community support for the caregivers and staff of St. Martha’s Regional Hospital.

The Auxiliary stated they felt the number of attendees at this year’s MayFest were the largest the organization has seen since its inception in 1991.

Final figures are yet to be released, but they are expected to be close to the goal of $35,000. Funds raised will be used to purchase 15 vital signs monitors for Day Surgery at St. Martha’s Hospital.

Gill Hillyard and the Auxiliary thanked the community at large for stepping up to make the return of Mayfest2023 so memorable.