Mayfest Returns for its 30th Edition on May 11th

The 2024 edition of Mayfest in Antigonish is set for Saturday, May 11, from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m..

This year marks the 30th edition of the event, which is the largest fundraiser for the St. Martha’s Auxiliary. The money raised this year will go towards the refurbishment of the family rooms in the ICU and PCU at St. Martha’s Hospital. Organizer Judy MacKenzie said both spaces see a lot of use.

The highlight for the event tends to be the Teddy Bear clinic, but there are plenty of other activities including science world at the Golden X Inn, a cake walk, games, face painting, and others, along with some pizza and snacks.

Drop-off times for plants, attic treasures, and baked goods is set for 10 a.m. – 6p.m. on Thursday and Friday at Bloomfield Centre. Admission this year`s Mayfest is $2.