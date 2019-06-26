Meeting of Stakeholders Planned about Possible Airstrip near Cabot Links/Cabot Cliffs Golf Courses

Inverness council wants all of the stakeholders involved in a potential new air strip for the area to sit down for a meeting.

During last week’s committee of the whole meeting for Inverness county council, members decided to set up a meeting regarding the initiative by Cabot Links to bring commercial air service to the area. Inverness District 6 councillor John Dowling said council wants to include Cabot Links, Port Hawkesbury and Richmond municipal council representatives, MLA Alan MacMaster, MP Rodger Cuzner, and Celtic Air with the Allan J MacEachen Port Hawkesbury Airport in the meeting.

While council hasn’t come out with an official opinion on the proposal from Cabot Links, speaking for himself Dowling said his support is for the current airport. He also said he feels there is better use for public money than a fourth airport on Cape Breton.

Dowling said they are waiting to hear back from staff to see if they made the proper connections to set a date for the meeting. He also thanked municipalities and residents who voiced their opinions on the matter and encouraged more residents to do the same.