Nova Scotia New Democrats will gather to launch the Pictou West by-election campaign of Melinda MacKenzie on Sunday, April 28. The gathering is set for at 2pm at 8 Church Street in Pictou.

Born and raised in Pictou, MacKenzie has worked as a local teacher and town councillor. A release from the NDP states MacKenzie is committed to bringing Pictou West’s concerns to Halifax as the next MLA.

New Democrats represented Pictou West most recently from 2003-2013 when Charlie Parker was the MLA.