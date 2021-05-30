Michelle Thompson Chosen as the PC Candidate for Antigonish in Next Provincial election

Nursing home CEO and community volunteer Michelle Thompson will the PC candidate for Antigonish in the next provincial election. Thompson was chosen in a virtual Antigonish PC nomination meeting Saturday evening.

Thompson has been a registered nurse for 29 years, working both on the frontlines as care

provider and in leadership roles. She is currently the CEO of the RK MacDonald Nursing Home in Antigonish, teaches nursing part-time and is a part-time therapist for a non-profit organization. She is also president of the Continuing Care Association of Nova Scotia.

She has also been active in other roles including past board member of the Antigonish Celtics Soccer Club, the PHAST swim team, L’Arche and Arts Health Antigonish.

Thompson says she believes in the power of rural communities. She says as an MLA she will continue to work to create more opportunities for Antigonish and to fulfill its potential as a place to live and do business.