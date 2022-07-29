Microtel Inn and Suites Receives Award from Hotel Chain

Microtel Inn and Suites in Antigonish, a property that is in its first year of operation, is

already getting noticed within the hotel chain.

Microtel recognizes excellence within its organization with an award program it calls “Best Of”. Recently, the Antigonish Microtel received a “Best Of” award.

Microtel Antigonish General Manager Andrea Brophy says the hotel chain measures a number of criteria in determining award recipients, but the key components are training and guest satisfaction.

Brophy says it’s exciting to receive this award. Brophy says they have an amazing and hard-working team; adding it’s nice to get some recognition from the brand that what it is doing is working. The Antigonish property is the first Microtel in Atlantic Canada