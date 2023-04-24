Mike Field named New Executive Director of Hockey Nova Scotia

Hockey Nova Scotia announced Mike Field as the branch’s new executive director.

In February, the Hockey Nova Scotia board of directors began an extensive search to hire a new executive director after Amy Walsh joined the Future of Hockey Lab on a full-time basis. After a thorough process, Field was chosen to lead the organization.

The Truro, N.S. native has more than two decades of experience in hockey governance in Nova Scotia and has been serving as the branch’s interim executive director since December 2022. Field previously held the position of interim executive director in 2004 and 2018.