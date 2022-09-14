Mixed Martial Arts Competition to Held at the Pictou County Wellness Centre on September 24th

Mixed martial arts competition is back in Pictou County.

Fight League Atlantic is ready to put on a show at the Pictou County Wellness Centre on September 24 with a stacked card featuring 10-11 matches with athletes from across Canada including Pictou County’s Brady MacDonald and Antigonish’s Rory Gillis.

Run by Jon Foster and Derek Clarke, FLA previously put on four MMA events in the Maritimes, with the upcoming event labeled FLA 5. Clarke, a BJJ blackbelt under Pictou County Jiu Jitsu’s Jaret MacIntosh, said both he and Foster wanted to bring an event to their home province, adding there are a lot of athletes in Nova Scotia looking to get into the cage.

When asked what people can expect coming to an FLA event, Clarke said a phenomenal night out in a classy setting.

Ticket information is available at fightleagueatlantic.com