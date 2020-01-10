Mixed Precipitation, including Rain, Freezing Rain and Ice Pellets expected in a Weekend Storm

Environment Canada says mixed precipitation and rapidly changing temperatures are likely in store for this weekend.

The national weather forecaster has issued a special weather statement saying a developing storm will affect the province. Temperatures will reach the freezing mark, then climb well above that on Saturday. Rain is expected through the province Saturday night. The rain then will change to a mixture of freezing rain and ice pellets on Sunday as temperatures fall rapidly.

Rain could persist over southwestern Nova Scotia on Sunday, and there could be a change to snow over Cape Breton. Environment Canada says while it’s too soon to provide specific details about amounts, significant impacts from these changing precipitation types are possible.