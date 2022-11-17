MODG Council Concerned over Maintenance of Route 16

At the regular council meeting on Wednesday the Municipality of the District of Guysborough’s Deputy Warden Janet Peitzsche brought forward the issue of highway paving on Route 16 which runs from Canso through to Monastery.

This summer, paving work was done on a portion of the road near Monastery, but many sections remain a jigsaw puzzle of patches.

Peitzsche put forward a motion to send a letter to Department of Transportation, copied to the area’s MLA Greg Morrow, asking that further work be done in the area near Lincolnville, in the area known as Gammon’s Hill in Dorts Cove and at several bridges along the shore towards Canso including the one linking Cooks Cove and Dorts Cove. The motion passed unanimously.