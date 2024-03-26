Modular Homes for Healthcare Workers coming the Port Hawkesbury and Guysborough

More modular homes are coming for healthcare workers in Guysborough and Port Hawkesbury.

The province has announced two more modular housing sites under the government’s housing for healthcare program could provide homes for about 25 workers and their families. Between the two sites, there 12 units in total.

The Port Hawkesbury site, at Cardeil Estates will have four modular homes, all with three bedrooms, close to services, and near the Strait Richmond Hospital, will be ready for occupancy at the beginning of April.

The Guysborough site will be in the village of Sunnyville. It will have eight modular homes, all with two bedrooms, close to amenities to and Guysborough Hospital.. Work on this site it expected to begin in late May